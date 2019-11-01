PIMA- This dog won’t be taking down a suspect, but she will sniff out the illegal drugs.
The Pima Police Department has added a new crime-fighting element to their force, and her name is Rosie. Rosie is a 50-pound two-year-old drug-sniffing dog, and according to an earlier statement by Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen, Rosie has already assisted the department in finding a hefty amount of illegal substances.
“She’s just a busy dog that loves to work,” said her handler Pima Officer Billy Masten. “She’s a single-purpose narcotics detection dog. She’s certified with the NPCA, National Police Canine Association. We’ve had a lot of training and been able to use her with not only our department using her but multiple departments within the valley. The county has their new K9, we got them at the same time. We’ve done a lot of work together. Anything from vehicle searches, to building searches, to searching the jail.”