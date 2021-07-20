A Pima resident was arrested Friday afternoon after another man accused him of blocking his car and pulling a gun on him.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report, a local man called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He told responding deputies he had just dropped off a passenger in the parking lot of an East Highway 70 business when an elderly man blocked the exit with his vehicle and "pointed/waved" a silver handgun at him and he jumped a curb to get away.
Deputies found a .45 caliber handgun, which had a round in the chamber, on the floorboard of 82-year-old Herman Garcia's vehicle, the report said.
Garcia denied pulling a gun on anyone, but admitted to blocking the other driver's vehicle. According to the report, Garcia believed the couple inside the vehicle were the same people he'd loaned a trailer to.
Garcia said went he went to get the trailer from them they'd spray painted the side of his truck. The report said the deputy only saw muddy water on Garcia's truck.
He insisted the gun fell on the floor after being on the console of his truck and at one point began screaming, "I finally caught them, there is six of them."
Garcia was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a weapon and jail personnel were advised deputies had concerns about his mental health.