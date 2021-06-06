A Pima resident lost his home to a fire Sunday afternoon and a firefighter was sent to the hospital after being overcome by the heat while battling the blaze, said Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell.
Pima firefighters learned of the blaze shortly before 3:30 p.m., Howell said. The single homeowner was safe and outside when they arrived, but his car was lost, too.
Howell said he expects the firefighter to be released from the hospital today.
Although the exact cause of the fire isn't known yet, it's believed it started in the kitchen of the mobile home, located in the 300 block of West 1200 South, he said.
High winds caused the fire to spread quickly and the neighbors next door were evacuated for a short time as a precaution, Howell said.
Sixteen Pima firefighters fought the blaze with help from Thatcher firefighters, he said.
The homeowner is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, he said.