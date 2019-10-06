PIMA — As part of the 2019 National Solar Tour, a Pima couple hosted a solar open house last weekend.
Mike and Janet Pengelly, owners of the Purple C Ranch on Klondyke Road, were among the more than 850 tour participants who invited the public to visit their solar-powered homes October 5-6.
The National Solar Tour provided area homeowners considering solar power to learn more about the systems, learn why others made the choice to install solar and connect with others who support solar energy.
“We have solar because paying for the utility to get power here would have been prohibitive, and we enjoy being in control of our environment,” Janet Pengelly said in an e-mail to the Courier. “We enjoy the quiet and our new panels and lithium ion batteries give us the power to run the entire house and charge our Tesla without using any fossil fuel.”
Located close to 14 miles south of Highway 70, the Purple C Ranch stands miles from the closest power line. The Pengellys’ solar power system, installed in 2018, consists of 12 kilowatts of LG panels, 35 kilowatt hours of lithium ion batteries, two solar hot water collectors and a 132-gallon storage tank.