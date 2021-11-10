Music poured out of everywhere at Pima Unified School District’s Veterans’ Day event this year, from 60 students playing strings, brass and percussion instruments on the bleachers to a chorus of about 85 singers singing from a small riser on the football field. This year there’s a new elementary, junior high and high school orchestra and a new elementary school choir.
“We’re expanding this year, it’s fun,” said Shawnda Bennett, the district’s band and orchestra director.
The music department is expanding so much, Bennett said, she was close to running out of instruments for kids to play at the beginning of the year.
“That’s a good thing,” Bennett said.
Five high school students have joined the high school orchestra. Another five have joined the junior high orchestra. The fifth and sixth grade orchestras have seven students each.
Already, 31 students have joined the new fifth grade band. In the new elementary school choir, 28 kids have already joined.
Along with that, the district also recently hired a general music teacher to teach music fundamentals, music literacy, music history and general music appreciation to students from kindergarten to the sixth grade.
“We’re excited about that,” said Michael Bradley, the district’s choir director. “If you build it, they will come,” he said, referencing a famous line of dialogue from the 1989 movie Field of Dreams, about a Iowa farmer building a baseball field in a stretch of cornfield.
Bradley attributed the growth of the district’s music program to the district’s interest in attracting more students via open enrollment. Along with the show choir and his other choir directing assignments, Bradley also teaches a girls’ high school choir class he hopes will one day become mixed gender.
“Music kids have a good reputation for being high achieving kids,” Bradley said. An expanding music program, helps attract those students and keep them in school and in the district, he said.
“We just have a lot of fun,” said one of those new music students, ninth grader Kaelsy Cluff.
Cluff auditioned for and got into the school’s show choir program, a group of high school students that are asked to not only sing jazz, swing, Broadway and pop songs, but also do elaborate and acrobatic dances as well.
Cluff said he auditioned and joined the team because he enjoys both singing and dancing and it’s the only singing class available for high school boys.
In the show choir program, Cluff said not only has he become a better singer, but he’s gotten better at reading musical notation too, a skill he re-learned in the choir program.
Teaching students to read musical notation and even teaching students how to play their instruments is something Bennett said she does in her band class. Meaning, even students who don’t play a musical instrument can join the band and learn how to play in the program with a little help from more advanced players in the band.
Senior Jim Schysm plays trombone in the school’s senior band, sousaphone in the marching band and occasionally drums. He also helps out teaching eighth grade band members how to play the trombone.
The band acts as a marching band during football season and a concert band on the off season, Bennett said.
“It’s been really cool, because I once was at that step too,” Schysm said about teaching eighth graders. He said he could see them gradually improving their playing each lesson.
Senior drummer and percussionist Joy Rogers referred to the camaraderie among band members as akin to a family.
“Easily my best junior and high school experiences,” Rogers said.
Bennett, Rogers said, also instilled a sense of competitiveness in the band, which she hopes to take back to the regional band competition this year. Rogers was able to go last year to the competition, but it was online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, junior show choir member Garet Morris made it into the all-state chorus ensemble, which was held virtually last year because of COVID-19. This year, he hopes the competition will be in person and that he can make it back to the competition and to the all-state chorus ensemble.
Morris has been in the choir since freshman year; he also is a drum major in the marching band and plays cornet in the concert band.
His dream, Morris said, is to get into either musical theater or screenwriting, producing or directing for television.
“For such a small school in a secluded area, this is much better than I expected,” Morris said.
For, Bennett and Bradley, getting the bands and the choruses into competitions is just one of the goals for the expanding department. They also hope to build camaraderie and positive relationships among the students and get the band and choir to play well musically together.
Sophomore Camille Woods joined the show chorus last year, “but I wanted to be in it since I was six,” she said, after having seen it perform when she was a kid.
When she auditioned last year, Woods got in on her first try.
“Show chorus is really fun, but it’s only fun because of the people in it,” Woods said. “It’s only fun because of these people and these people are awesome.”