Pima is accepting letters of interest to fill a vacant seat on its Town Council.

The term will be up for election December 2022 and the appointed person may run for a full term at that point if desired.

The letter should be addressed to Mayor Dale Rogers and can be submitted via email to Vernon.batty@pimatown.az.gov or turned in to the Town Hall. The applicant must be a Pima resident.

