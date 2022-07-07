Pima seeks to fill open council seat BY EA COURIER STAFF Jul 7, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pima is accepting letters of interest to fill a vacant seat on its Town Council.The term will be up for election December 2022 and the appointed person may run for a full term at that point if desired.The letter should be addressed to Mayor Dale Rogers and can be submitted via email to Vernon.batty@pimatown.az.gov or turned in to the Town Hall. The applicant must be a Pima resident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pima Letter Politics Resident Dale Rogers Applicant Seat Email Load comments Most Popular Burglary suspect confirmed dead following police encounter Safford Police mum on crime scene in 1200 block of Central Ave. (UPDATED) New gym strives to meet demands of modern workforce Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence The Dream Team: Thatcher’s first K-9 team here to serve Dozens join pro-choice rally in Safford Another second chance: Woman defies odds after horrific accident Safford alum Dante Bryce back on pitch after knee injury Safford athletes to compete in El Paso track meet Festivities for all ages planned for the 4th Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit