Because the Town of Pima anticipates hiring a new town manager within a month, the council decided Tuesday night not to hire an interim manager.
Sean Lewis, who was hired as Pima Town Manager in July 2017, resigned Aug. 5 after an audit revealed he had used the town’s credit and debit cards for personal use and two members of the council called for his immediate termination. His last day was Aug. 19.
On Tuesday the council held a special meeting to discuss the possibility of hiring an interim manager.
“I don’t see any reason for hiring an interim town manager who will only be here for 3 or 4 weeks, maybe a little bit longer, but about that much time hopefully,” said C.B. Fletcher, Pima mayor.
Teresa Bigler, the town’s clerk, will help assist the town function until the new manager is hired.
Jim Usevitch, from the accounting firm Colby & Powell, will help Bigler make sure the town’s bills are paid, Fletcher said.
“It would be my suggestion that we depend on our staff directors, department heads. They have been functioning. We met earlier this year with department heads and budgets and worked through a lot of things,” Fletcher said. “They’re aware of what’s going on.”
Before adjourning the council, Fletcher asked council members to compile a list of four or five applicants they would like to interview for the position. The council will meet next month to discuss which applicants they’ll interview and together they’ll make their final decision on who to hire.
“I would like to have that by next week, or sooner if I can. Some of those folks sent in their application and it would help speed up the process if we could do that as quickly as we can,” Fletcher said.
Deborah Barr, Pima council member, said after the meeting it would take too long to train an interim manager.
“Not bringing somebody in is probably a good thing, the town staff knows what they’re doing,” she said.
The Town of Pima is advertising the position and it’s also posted on the League of Arizona Cities and Towns website.