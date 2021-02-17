The 2021 Graham County Spelling Bee was Wednesday evening. Ashlee Horgan, an 11-year-old sixth grader from Pima Elementary School will be representing the county at the state spelling bee March 20. She successfully spelled kernel and frivolous in the final round. Michelle Walter, a 13-year-old Thatcher Middle School student, earned second place in the competition.
Pima student representing Graham County in state spelling
