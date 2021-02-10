Twelve-year-old Macy Allred loves to draw, but that isn't the only reason she decided to enter the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition's recent logo contest.
According to her mom, Macy has seen first-hand the devastating impact drugs can have on a person. Her favorite older cousin mixed shrooms with other drugs a year ago and "fried his brain," Amy Allred said. Macy witnessed the bizarre behaviors he began exhibiting afterward and she knows he continues to bounce in and out of rehab centers.
Macy's entry, which contains the motto "Let's fight to keep our future bright" and a fist bump, won the contest. It'll soon be seen all over Graham County on T-shirts and posters. The Pima Junior High School student also won a Hydro Flask and gift certificate to Sodalicious, gifts that were recently presented to her at school.
Being a Christian family, Allred said she and Macy's dad regularly have "teaching moments" with their children. Other members of their family have battled substance abuse issues and the day before they found out Macy won, Allred's uncle died of an overdose.
When discussing the contest, Allred said she asked Macy what would she say to her cousin to help him make a different choice if she could go back in time to the day her cousin first considered doing drugs.
"She said that maybe if he knew he was ruining his life in the future maybe he wouldn't have started," Allred said. "A lot of kids don't think that trying something once or twice will make a difference."
It was from that conversation that the "Let's fight to keep our future bright," motto was born.
Macy, who plays basketball, volleyball, tennis and piano, created many rough drafts over two days before coming up with the final version, Allred said.
"She really took it to heart and thought really hard about it," Allred said of the contest.
Kathy Grimes, coalition director, said junior high and middle school students from throughout the county entered the contest, which was held during Red Ribbon Week in October. Because of COVID-19, they held off on celebrating Macy's win for awhile.
"I was very impressed with Macy. She's a level-headed young lady who has chosen the right path," Grimes said. "I think she's a good role model for her peers."
Pima Junior High School Principal Eddy Carlton described Macy as a "sweet girl and an excellent student, but an even better person."