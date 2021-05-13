Everyone from Malcolm X to artist Bob Ross, Anne Frank, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana made it out to Pima Elementary School on Wednesday for the school’s fifth annual wax museum event. Well, at least local fourth graders dressed up like those historical figures were there.
The event was masterminded by Stasha Barlow, the third and fourth grade science and social studies teacher at the school as a final project for her fourth grade social studies class. For the event, Barlow asks students to research a historical figure that interests them, then create a poster with pictures of the figure and facts about their life and accomplishments. However, instead of just presenting those poster boards to the class, students show up to the school’s gym dressed up like their chosen figure, stand still, like a figure in a wax museum, and wait for one of their peers, a parent, or a teacher to animate them and give their presentation by pressing a a little red “play” button on their poster boards.
“I thought he was really cool, and funny,” said fourth grader Tess Finch, who chose English actor and comedian Peter Sellers as her historical figure. Finch dressed up as Sellers’ in his role as Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther film series. Finch said she was inspired to research Sellers after watching the 1963 version of The Pink Panther.
Students are allowed to pick pretty much any historical figure, as long as they’re deceased, Barlow said, but she tries to encourage students to pick people that align with their interests and goals so students have a “complete buy in” to the project.
Sixty-five students participated in the event as “wax figures”, 100% of the fourth grade social science class this year, Barlow said.
“We talk about how everyone is an important part of history,” Barlow said about the project and event, “everyone in our past has an important impact on our history.”
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students had to present their wax museum project online, over Google Classroom.
“I’m super proud of them and all the hard work they put into the project. It always makes me super emotional to see,” Barlow said.