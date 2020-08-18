When COVID-19 arrived in Graham County, the local prisons withdrew their prisoner work teams, leaving towns and cities looking for a way to pick up the slack. In response, the Town of Pima employed seven teens to work in town maintenance.
The Pima City Council approved the employment of the youth to replace the prison work crews. The inmates were paid 50 cents an hour and each teen is paid minimum wage hourly, making a pricey switch in labor. However, Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said the town needed to be kept running and the job needed to be done. The teens dug ditches, welded and poured concrete. They’ve also helped keep the city pool running, the parks clean and the cemetery kept clear, he said.
So far, the price of employing the seven teens has cost the town $96,000. Lewis said the town has been paying them with the Cares Act grant that the town was awarded by the federal government.
“At least this way it’s kids of Pima that are working and they’re making a living, earning money. In some cases it’s even helping their families. If I have to go that route and we have to spend this money, we’re definitely going to spend it on our local youth,” said Lewis. “They’ve welded, they’ve done mechanic work, they’ve done everything.”
Lewis said the town is hoping to get the inmates back relatively soon and does not intend to hire any more youth to work. Two youth city employees will be staying on full time and two more will be leaving to go back to school.
Kase Lunt,17, has been working part-time for the Town of Pima since May. He is a senior in the Pima High School and intends to join the military as soon as he graduates. On Thursday he and several other of the youth employees were cleaning around the Pima Cemetery and digging a grave. Since Pima owns the cemetery, town employees are responsible for digging the graves.
“I have learned quite a bit,” said Lunt. “I’ve also had to take a boat on the sewer pond. There’s this thing in the middle of the pond called an aerator, and it just needed to be serviced, greased and there’s some belts on there that needed to be checked. It was the funnest thing, but it wasn’t the cleanest or the best smell ever.”
He worked for a cotton farmer before he began working for the town, Lunt said. Once school starts again he will finish his daytime classes and then work for several hours a day in town maintenance.
Lewis said he’s happy with the teens’ work and is glad that the town has been able to employ them and do what was needed in a time of strife. Other cities and towns such as Safford and Thatcher have a larger number of employees who were able to pick up the work left by the inmates. Pima had to think outside the box, he said.