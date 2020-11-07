Pima Town Hall is expected to re-open Monday as predicted, days after the entire staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said the employees are mostly recovered from their infections and the hall has been completely sanitized. The next Pima town council meeting will be held Nov. 17.
Lewis said he is feeling much better. Also, he believes he was the one who infected the other employees at the Pima Town Hall. He was the first to get sick although he didn’t knowingly come into contact with an infected person.
Council member,Jesus "Chuy" Cabrera said he hopes everyone in town will be safe and the remaining hall employees who are sick get well soon.
“We’re going to keep following the guidelines Graham County Health Department has put into place,” Cabrera said.