Abigail Pearce, 6, of Tucson, laughs as she runs next to Stephanie Hoopes, dressed as a giant turkey, at the 17th annual Pima Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run Thursday morning at Vard Lines Memorial Arena. Hoopes said she's been attending the event in costume since it originated.

Jonathan and Meghan Barney, of Scottsdale, were the first man and woman across the finish line at the 17th annual Pima Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday morning.

Jonathan Barney, 18, of Scottsdale, was first across the finish line in the Pima Turkey Trot 5K. He finished with a time of 16:11.

The brother and sister were just two of several family members who participated in the race, which drew well over 900 runners this year on a brisk but sunny Thanksgiving morning at Vard Lines Memorial Arena.

Meghan Barney, a 21-year-old junior at Brigham Young University, finished first among the women at the Pima Turkey Trot 5K with a time of 20:19. She is the sister of the men's winner, Jonathan Barney.
Turkey-themed apparel and accessories were a common sight at Thursday Pima Turkey Trot.
Many kids were among the 900-plus runners in attendance Pima Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run, held Thursday morning at Vard Lines Memorial Arena.
A costumed Stephanie Hoopes was very popular among the kids as she doled out free suckers at Thursday's Pima Turkey Trot.

