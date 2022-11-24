Abigail Pearce, 6, of Tucson, laughs as she runs next to Stephanie Hoopes, dressed as a giant turkey, at the 17th annual Pima Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run Thursday morning at Vard Lines Memorial Arena. Hoopes said she's been attending the event in costume since it originated.
Jonathan and Meghan Barney, of Scottsdale, were the first man and woman across the finish line at the 17th annual Pima Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday morning.
The brother and sister were just two of several family members who participated in the race, which drew well over 900 runners this year on a brisk but sunny Thanksgiving morning at Vard Lines Memorial Arena.
Jonathan Barney, 18, finished with a time of 16:11. It was the third time he’s posted the top overall time in the past four years. His sister, 21, a junior at Brigham Young University who previously ran for Paradise Valley Community College, crossed in 20:19. It was the first time she had entered the Turkey Trot.
The race apparently was just a tune-up for the Barney clan. Meghan Barney said day’s main attraction would be the “big game,” which would come later in the afternoon. It turns out she wasn’t talking about the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants, but rather a family football game that has been contested for years.
The origins of the Turkey Trot go back to 2006, when Melinda Nelson and Cody Marshall thought it might be fun to have a local Thanksgiving run, similar to the ones held in many other cities. It was a modest event, as these things go, but still about 50 runners showed up, which was more than anyone expected.
After that, the women started pursuing sponsorships and decided the funds raised should be designated to help Pima schools. Nelson said the race has grown to the point of raising anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 annually.
The turnout is boosted by the fact so many extended families tend to reunite here for the holidays. Graham County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vance Bryce was in attendance Thursday as a spectator. He said phone data compiled by the Arizona Office of Tourism indicates the population of Graham County grows by as much as a third during the holidays.
Pima native Chantel Udall Pearce, who lives in Tucson with her husband, Eric Pearce, and their children, was among those back in town Thursday. They were scheduled to attend a Udall family Thanksgiving and decided to sign up for the Turkey Trot, too. Daughter Abigail, 6, participated in the one-mile fun run that started at 8 a.m., while Mom and Dad were scheduled to run the 5K at 8:45.
Chantel Pearce said it was the first year she and her family had participated in the event.
“We’ll probably make it an annual thing,” she added.