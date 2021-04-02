Pima Unified School District will be one of seven rural school districts across Arizona to receive a portion of a $1.5 million grant to build infrastructure to bring Wi-Fi internet access to students without a reliable internet connection at home.
The grant comes courtesy of the Arizona Department of Education’s allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds and will help students get internet at reduced costs, said PUSD Superintendent Sean Rickert.
Called The Final Mile Project, the program will fund the construction of Wi-Fi internet transmitting towers, which will broadcast Wi-Fi internet from a school's broadband internet connection out into the surrounding community in a seven-mile radius for students and families to connect to. The district would then work with private internet service provider companies to install Wi-Fi receivers in students’ homes.
The internet provided by the program will initially be a throttled service during scheduled hours of the day, meaning only websites and services identified by a school district as educational or connected to a student's school work will be accessible, said Wes Brownfield, the director of the Final Mile Project. After those scheduled hours, families will be able to opt into purchasing a full, un-throttled, internet service package.
“This is going to increase internet access broadly, and that’s going to increase quality of life broadly,” Rickert said, adding that the program won’t just be for students without internet access, but also for students and families without reliable internet access, and for students and families with overly costly internet service charges.
Pima Unified identified 36 homes in their district in need of low cost Wi-Fi internet connection, the second largest number of students in need among the seven school districts participating in the program.
Brownfield, who is also the executive director of the Arizona Rural Schools Association, estimated the monthly cost of the throttled internet service for students’ families will be around $10 a month, and the un-throttled internet service will be around $20 to $30 a month in addition.
Brownfield said that this program will help bring an end to “internet inequity” for rural students across Arizona and bring an “equity of opportunity for rural students” who have faced difficulties getting online for virtual schooling necessitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
However, even after virtual learning ends, and all students are back taking classes in person in school buildings, the need for students to have reliable internet access at home will not end, Rickert said.
Both Rickert and Brownfield think online and internet mediated education will continue to be an integral part of a teacher’s educational toolkit and students' educational environment well into the future.
“The opportunity for students to work on assignments in an online environment is not going to go away,” Rickert said.
Brownfield added that he hopes to eventually expand the program so it will be able to offer reduced cost internet access to all residents in rural communities and local businesses as well. People and businesses that might be either out of a private internet service providers' coverage area, or homes and businesses that are in a company's coverage area, but whose services are too expensive.
Brownfield estimated that the Wi-Fi transmitting tower for Pima Unified will be completed and operational by the end of this year.