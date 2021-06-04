Gila Valley youngsters will soon have another place to learn how to play volleyball.
Jenna Ferrin, a Pima mom, recently convinced the Town of Pima to sponsor a new volleyball league focused on teaching kids 8-12 how to play the game.
Participants from all over the Gila Valley will be able to gather at Pima High School on Fridays in August for two-hour clinics.
In years past, Ferrin’s kids attended the Thatcher youth volleyball league, but she thinks it’s time for Pima to have its own league, the “Town of Pima Junior Volleyball League.”
“I grew up playing volleyball and I love the sport itself. It’s an amazing team sport,” said Ferrin.
Last month, the Pima town council unanimously agreed to sponsor the team, allowing it to use the town’s insurance.
The town will also make a donation to the team, although the amount remains undetermined, said Sean Lewis, town manager
Since this is the first year for the league, participants will be capped at 85 so volunteer coaches can devote more time to each child and ensure nobody is left out, Ferrin said.
So far, Ferrin has collected half of the $1,500 sponsorship startup costs, which will cover gym rental fees, volleyball balls and T-shirts.
“We’re definitely looking for sponsors to help with the starting costs,” she said.
Parents can register their children through the end of July at Pima Town Hall for $30. The fee for children 10-12-years-old who are interested in participating in a year-end tournament in September is $50.