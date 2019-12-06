PIMA — Residents of Pima have the chance to make Christmas wishes come true.
Three wish trees have been placed in Pima Town Hall. The trees are specifically for individuals within the community who may go without a Christmas this year if not for the contributions of toys and necessities from local gift-givers.
Seniors are also highlighted this year and have a tree of their own, on which notes of their needs or “wishes” are written.
Pima Councilwoman Sherrill Teeter is orchestrating the wish trees this year, and told the Courier that seven new families are among the wish tree recipients. Teeter credits Pima’s growth as a town as one of the reasons for the increase of wishes on the trees.
“You never know where people are sitting until you’ve walked in their shoes. You never know where people are coming from. Our community has grown so drastically and it can be hard to keep up. I got a senior’s card (his wish) and it made me cry. All he asked for was shoes, clothes, and food,” Teeter said.
“I got a card for a baby, and all they wished for was bottles and sippy cups. Little stuff like that. It wrenches your heart out that someone can’t afford bottles for their kid. If those people go on to help somebody else, or if those kids remember this Christmas because Santa Clause actually showed up, I don’t care if I’m involved in it and they hear them talking about it, it makes me feel good. And I hope that these people who are getting those wishes are feeling the same thing.”
Teeter said that monetary donations are also appreciated if individuals do not have the time to go out and shop. Also, Teeter stressed that the Town of Pima is not going to retain any funds in any way and that everything is going to those in need.