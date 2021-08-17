Pima High School teacher Mindy Richards is, as she says, “the epitome of you never know.”
Richards started off her education career as a paraprofessional in a Spanish class last year while students were learning remotely. Before that, she had spent most of her adult life working in restaurants.
In the second semester of the year, Richards began teaching the Spanish class on an emergency substitute credential.
She also currently runs The Rolling Donut food truck in Thatcher.
“I’m an accidental teacher,” she said. “But sitting in class last year, I was like, this is where I’m supposed to be.”
Richards described the appearance of her Spanish classroom last year as a little weird, namely the large commercial style kitchen sink that sat on the edge. Important, she said, for students to be able to wash their hands in to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but still odd, because the sink reminded her more of her time spent working at Meg’s Place in Fort Thomas and other restaurants than any classroom she’d ever been in.
It wasn’t until months later that she found out why her class was so weird. Behind a wall in Richard’s Spanish room lay a full-sized commercial kitchen that was boarded up when the school disbanded their culinary arts career program six years ago.
Last spring, Pima High School decided to restart their culinary program. Richards applied for and got the job as the teacher for the program.
“It was weird,” Richards said. “I guess I was supposed to be there.”
Richards is now equipped with a teaching certificate in Career and Technical Education family and consumer science. She and her 100 or so middle and high school students are hard at work reviving the program.
She’s teaching students how to work in the food services industry, but life skills, like a good work ethic, time management and budgeting skills as well.
Pima High School Principal Cody Barlow said the school is also offering a new aviation CTE program and also has a welding CTE program, a graphic design program and a cabinet-making program.
Richards said the two-year program will go over food handling skills, kitchen safety, recipe measurements and calculations, running a food service business, commercial cooking skills and also how to cook and budget at home. She also co-teaches a culinary arts/life skills class that revolves around teaching life skills and culinary arts.
Students will eventually be able to obtain their food handlers license through the program, Richards said, but that element of the program probably won’t start until next year.
Richards described the class’ kitchen as a pretty good sized commercial kitchen much like ones students would find at restaurants, with one large freezer, a fridge, commercial range burners and ovens, a washing and drying machine and of course, the commercial sized sinks.
“We’ll hit safety really, really hard until we get to the open flames though,” Richards said.
In her first couple of classes, students will learn food and kitchen safety, then move on to making food that doesn’t involve sharp knives or open flames, like trail mix, Richards said.
In the meantime, Richards said she’s having students clean some of the old utensils left behind by the previous program, or at least the ones that are salvageable and not too gunky.
Although people normally don’t enjoy cleaning dishes, Richards said her students are actually enjoying it and finding meaning in the task.
“It’s giving them a sense of, ‘This is our room, our class, our community, our kitchen,’” Richards said.
In the future Richards hopes to expand the program to include classes in “world cuisine.” She’d also like to make arrangements with local restaurants like Meg’s Place to help get kids jobs and internships in the local food service industry.
“I feel like working in food service, I’ve learned to work hard and push through,” Richards said, “A lot of people don’t appreciate food service workers, but it’s hard. I try to put effort into everything I do.”