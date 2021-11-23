If you are one of those people who truly believes it’s better to give than to receive, mark your calendar for Nov. 29. That’s when the Town of Pima will be setting up its Wish Trees at the Pima Town Hall and public library.
Every year, council member Sherrill Teeter asks the community for help bringing a little joy to seniors and children 18 and under by plucking their wish list off one of the trees and filling it. Every senior receives two “wishes” and every child receives a pair of pants, shirt, shoes and two “wishes.”
Just in case their wishes aren’t available, Teeter said she asks recipients their favorite color and about their interests. She also has them indicate whether they’d like their present wrapped; some parents prefer to do their own wrapping.
The list of recipients is compiled with the help of Pima teachers, librarian staff and officers who ask around and help identify people who may not get something underneath their Christmas tree otherwise.
Teeter is picking up this year’s list of recipients Nov. 22, attaching a specific number to them and attaching their wish list to tree by Nov. 29. She and the people who nominate the recipients are the only ones who will ever know their names, she said.
The recipients can pick up their presents Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 and those that aren’t picked up will be delivered those days by a group of volunteers, the same folks who help her wrap the gifts, Teeter said.
“Last year was my biggest year because of COVID. We had a total of 68 children, seven adults. If I can remember correctly it was a total of 28 families,” Teeter said.
This year, Teeter said she was saddened to hear at least one senior will be requesting food.
“We’ve had people cried when they’ve received the stuff,” Teeter said. “Last year, someone who delivered the presents came back very emotional because the family had just gotten back from trying to get an extension on their utilities because they’d just lost their jobs due to COVID. They were very happy, very ecstatic to be able to give their kids something.”