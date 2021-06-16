The Pinnacle Fire west of Safford was at nearly 16,000 acres on Wednesday, prompting evacuations Monday night in the Black Rock Ranch area.
The fire started June 10 and is at zero containment and 15,801 acres.
Fire officials said fire activity increased south of the Black Rock Ranch on Monday night and moved north toward ranch property. The decision was made about 11 p.m. to evacuate the area. On Tuesday, the fire continued to gradually move north.
There are 392 people fighting the fire under extreme heat conditions — six hand crews, four helicopters, 13 engines, nine water tenders and two bulldozers.
According to officials, “At the southwestern segment of the fire perimeter, firefighters completed needed burn outs to slow the fire’s downhill movement towards Klondyke. Crews working the eastern and southeastern portion of the fire line observed minimal fire activity. In the Santa Teresa Wilderness, the fire continued to gradually move northwest through extremely rough, remote terrain.”
Smoke: The Pinnacle fire is producing a great amount of smoke. For current air quality information go to: https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/EastCentralArizona
Evacuations: All residences southeast of the fire and north of the Aravaipa/Klondyke road and Black Rock are in GO status. Residences in the Klondyke area have been placed in “Ready” status. Other Graham County residents are encouraged to visit the following links for Ready, Set, Go information: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/ and https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.
Closures: Coronado National Forest portion of the Santa Teresa Mountains. See: https://Coronadonationalforest/Facebook.com. A Temporary Flight Restriction enacted by the Federal Aviation Administration for the surrounding area was expanded yesterday to reflect fire growth.
Restrictions: The Coronado National Forest has implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions. For detailed information on restrictions see: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd915424.pdf
Want to support them? Make a sign! Area residents continue to bring donations to the fire camp. While we are very appreciative, our firefighters are well supplied. We can’t take donations. Firefighters are, however, appreciative of the many supportive banners and signs we see posted around the community.