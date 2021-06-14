The Pinnacle Fire near Klondyke grew to 9,911 acres over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of seven homes Sunday.
Spokesman Gerry Perry said the evacuations were all southeast of the fire, about 18 miles south of Bylas. Klondyke-area residents have been put on alert for a possible evacuation. So far, no structures have been burned, Perry said.
There is 334 firefighting personnel working on the fire; it was at zero containment on Monday.
The Klondyke road is closed to everyone except locals or those who have livestock in the area, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
“We’re trying to keep the road clear for emergency personnel,” he said.
The fire is burning in tall grass and brush, and the behavior is described as “active, running and spotting.” The cause is unknown.
The Mescal Fire southeast of Globe was at 72,250 acres and 88% contained on Monday. A crew of 285 continues to battle the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. According to officials, there has been no increase in the fire’s size for four days. Fire crews are continuing to patrol the perimeter of the fire and are repairing areas where bulldozers and other suppression tactics were used south of Highway 70 near El Capitan and Soda Canyon.
The Telegraph Fire south of Superior was at 91,227 acres and 74% containment, according to officials. Residents in the El Capitan and Beverly Hills communities have been evacuated.
As of Monday, 22 structures had been burned, and 971 firefighters are assigned to the human-caused incident.