The Pinnacle Fire south of Bylas only grew by roughly 200 acres Tuesday thanks to overcast skies and cooler temperatures and firefighters will soon be released to other fires.
According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire is currently 34,395 acres and 42% of the perimeter is contained.
Firefighters spent Tuesday patrolling and mopping up fire lines around the perimeter and helicopter pilots dropped water on isolated pockets of heat along the western perimeter.
On Wednesday, crews will continue to patrol, mop up, and monitor fire lines. Firefighters will also begin repairing bulldozer lines, chipping brush cut from fire lines, and smoothing areas of ground disturbance to minimize erosion on Thursday, according to the agency.
Right now there are four hand crews, four helicopters, 20 engines, 10 water tenders, and two dozers assigned to the blaze.
"Resources are beginning to be released from the Pinnacle Fire as operational needs are reduced. These resources will rest, resupply, and prepare for the next assignment," according to a news release.
No updates have been provided Wednesday morning on the Walnut Fire near Dragoon, but as of Tuesday night, it had reached 6,800 acres. Interstate 10 was closed for several hours, but is now open.