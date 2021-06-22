The Pinnacle Fire wasn't quite as active Monday as it has been, allowing firefighters to contain a higher percentage of the perimeter. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is now 42% contained and remains at about 34,000 acres.
According to the Coronado National Forest, crews continued to work on the northern perimeter much of Monday and there was minimal fire activity throughout the night on the other segments of the perimeter, although they continued to extinguish hot spots.
"Despite yesterday’s diminished fire activity, fire managers caution that the Pinnacle Fire remains unpredictable and could exit existing containment features, move rapidly, and continue to grow. Interior pockets of fuel will continue to burn potentially creating significant smoke," officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Officials said today’s weather is forecast to be hot and dry but with reduced wind and increased humidity.
There are five hand crews, four helicopters, 26 engines, 11 water tenders, and four dozers assigned to the fire currently.