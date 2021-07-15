Pioneer Days will be making a return this year, but without most of the traditional elements due to the potential for COVID-19 infection.
This year’s event, which honors the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneers who settled the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, will simply be a rodeo, said Sean Lewis, Pima town manager.
Traditionally, tons of families celebrate Pioneer Days with a parade, fireworks, five kilometer race and the rodeo. Every year, the Church in Graham County splits the responsibility of hosting the event between churchgoers in Pima, Thatcher, or Safford and the Town of Pima sponsors the rodeo.
This event, which will be held July 23 at the Vard Lines Memorial Arena in Pima, will include a new competition for youngsters, Troy Judd, rodeo organizer.
“We’ve added the boot race event to give the younger kids a few more things to do,” he said. “The main part of the rodeo is all the same. We will have a stick horse race, greased pigs and wild chicken chases.”
During the boot race, children throw their boots into a pile, walk a distance away and race back to them when given the signal. The first to return to the finish line with their boots on wins.
As always, the rodeo will have a traditional kickoff and will include the ever-popular cowboy musical chairs, Judd said.
“We start the rodeo with the grand entry. Anybody that has a horse, and anybody who rides, can be in the entry, riding behind the color guard and the flag,” he said.
Competition signups begin at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m, Judd said. There is no entry fee, since the rodeo is mainly volunteer-driven. Winners are awarded ribbons for first, second and third place.