SUPERIOR — Motorists on U.S. Highway 60 between Miami and Superior should expect lane restrictions for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project Monday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Lane closures are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be directing traffic. Drivers should plan for delays.
Daily lane restrictions weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and full lane closures of U.S. Highway 60 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., are tentatively scheduled to start the week of Oct. 21.
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.