A Tucson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his experimental plane crashed just shy of the Safford airport.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said his department received a call about the crash around noon.
The victim left Tucson International Airport enroute to the Safford airport, but the plane hit a hillside just short of the airport near Airport Road and Sanchez Road, he said.
Investigators with the NTSB are on the scene. McCormies said there were no mayday calls made.
McCormies said the department will be notifying the family of the crash victim.
