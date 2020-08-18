Deputy Graham County County Attorney Scott Adams and defense attorney Channen Day told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday that they are "pretty close" to finalizing a plea agreement for former Safford city councilman Chris Taylor.
Taylor, 34, is facing several charges in connection with a February incident at his home. According to authorities, Taylor suffered a heroin overdose and assaulted his wife and an emergency medical technician after regaining consciousness.
The attorneys, Taylor and Judge Ronee Korbin Steiner met telephonically Tuesday afternoon so the attorneys could update her on the status of the case. The only people in the courtroom at Graham County Superior Court were a court clerk, two probation officers and a member of the media.
A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
Taylor resigned his position on the city council March 6. He also gave up a run for Arizona’s Congressional District 1.