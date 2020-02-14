200219-localnews-funeral2
Buy Now

Brooke Curley Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier: After rehearsing with respect, the body of El Paso City Detective Richard Allbee was placed into the transport herse to be brought to the airport and returned to El Paso Texas. 
Funeral Processsion

Contributed Photo: Police participants from every department within Graham County attended the procession. 

SAFFORD- Funeral procession a somber sight to honor Detective Richard Allbee.

el paso police
Buy Now

Brooke Curley Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier: El Paso Police Officers R. Cisneros, right, and Officer E. Montoya, escorted the body of El Paso Police Detective Richard Allbee home from Safford. 

At 2 pm the funeral procession left Vining Funeral Home to bring the body of Detective Richard Allbee to the airport in order to fly him back to El Paso City for burial. Allbee lost his life after being in a car accident on Sunday. The El Paso Police Honor Guard held a vigil at the mortuary with the Arizona State Troopers since the time of his passing. Allbee is also a retiree of the United States Army.

Funeral Procession for Detective Richard Allbee

1 of 6

After arriving at the airport, Texas State Troopers provided a flight for him to transport him home. The funeral procession consisted of every police entity in Graham County.

Funeral transport

Contributed Photo: The body of Detective Richard Allbee was placed in an airplane bound for Texas on Friday afternoon. 

Tags

Load comments