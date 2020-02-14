SAFFORD- Funeral procession a somber sight to honor Detective Richard Allbee.
At 2 pm the funeral procession left Vining Funeral Home to bring the body of Detective Richard Allbee to the airport in order to fly him back to El Paso City for burial. Allbee lost his life after being in a car accident on Sunday. The El Paso Police Honor Guard held a vigil at the mortuary with the Arizona State Troopers since the time of his passing. Allbee is also a retiree of the United States Army.
After arriving at the airport, Texas State Troopers provided a flight for him to transport him home. The funeral procession consisted of every police entity in Graham County.