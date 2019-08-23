SAFFORD — A recent poll shows Arizonans believe health care and health-care costs are a top priority.
Fifty-one percent of respondents said they found it extremely concerning that repealing the Affordable Care Act is being pushed without a plan to replace it. Another 40 percent said they were extremely worried that they could lose their health-care coverage because of a pre-existing condition if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
Slightly more than half of respondents said they support the Affordable Care Act — 27 percent strongly approve and 30 percent somewhat approve — 49 percent said they oppose the administration suit to strike the act down, and 59 percent said they would prefer keeping what works in the act and fixing what doesn’t.
While a plurality — 39 percent — of respondents identified as Republican, 45 percent said they believe U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., cannot be trusted on the issue of health care, while 50 percent believe U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., can be trusted.
Eighty-four percent of respondents said health care is a top or important priority to them, and 51 percent said their health-care costs have gone up in the past two years.
The poll, by Public Policy Polling, surveyed 680 Arizona registered voters Aug. 9-11. 53 percent of respondents were women, 76 percent were white and the largest age group included in the poll, at 45 percent, were those between the ages of 46 to 65.