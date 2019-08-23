Poll of Arizonans on Health-Care Concerns
David Bell Graphic/Eastern Arizona Courier

SAFFORD — A recent poll shows Arizonans believe health care and health-care costs are a top priority.

Fifty-one percent of respondents said they found it extremely concerning that repealing the Affordable Care Act is being pushed without a plan to replace it. Another 40 percent said they were extremely worried that they could lose their health-care coverage because of a pre-existing condition if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Slightly more than half of respondents said they support the Affordable Care Act — 27 percent strongly approve and 30 percent somewhat approve — 49 percent said they oppose the administration suit to strike the act down, and 59 percent said they would prefer keeping what works in the act and fixing what doesn’t.

While a plurality — 39 percent — of respondents identified as Republican, 45 percent said they believe U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., cannot be trusted on the issue of health care, while 50 percent believe U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., can be trusted.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said health care is a top or important priority to them, and 51 percent said their health-care costs have gone up in the past two years.

The poll, by Public Policy Polling, surveyed 680 Arizona registered voters Aug. 9-11. 53 percent of respondents were women, 76 percent were white and the largest age group included in the poll, at 45 percent, were those between the ages of 46 to 65.

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing Editor of Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era

Load comments