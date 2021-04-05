Portions of the Thatcher Recreational Complex will be available for use this summer, Thatcher town manager Heath Brown announced last week.
The soccer/baseball field will be completed and ready for public use “in time for the town’s summer baseball leagues,” Brown said, adding that an exercise equipment area at the complex would also be open for public use soon.
Crews were pouring cement for the park's pickleball courts Monday and it's expected they'll be ready for use toward the fall, he said.
“The project has always been intended to be built in phases, taking at least five years to complete,” Brown said via email. “ To date we have completed the earthwork and much of the underground utilities like water, sewer, power, communications, security, etc. We have completed the irrigation for the soccer fields and have grass and trees growing there. We have completed the main mechanical room and observation deck and much of the pathways. The west parking lot is complete except for paving and landscaping.”
The city has hired contractors to plant 215 trees in and around the complex, too, he said.
“There is still much to be done,” Brown said.
The completed park complex will also include “play equipment,” restrooms, a concession stand/cafe, disc golf targets, ramadas, a dog park, an amphitheater, and “lots of landscaping.”
Brown estimated the entire park complex will be completed and ready for public use by 2025.