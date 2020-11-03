After its summertime break, POWWOW is back starting Saturday.
Produce On Wheels Without Waste gives people an opportunity to purchase 70 pounds of produce for $12 in the Home Depot parking lot.
The program, which is sponsored by Borderlands Produce and the Saffords Lions Club, was created in 2017.
Safford Lions Club Ed Lopez member said this winter’s distribution will be a drive-through format due to COVID-19.
POWWOW will be each month until May or June, Lopez said. The monthly distribution depends on the availability of the food. Several days before the monthly distribution, a list of what produce will be available will be on the Safford Lions Club Facebook page.