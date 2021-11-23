Another member of the VanScoyk family was sentenced last week for his part in a Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
According to U.S. District Court records Jonathan David VanScoyk was sentenced to two years' of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Court records indicate Austin VanScoyk, Jonathan VanScoyk and Sam Fiedler submitted fraudulent PPP applications for four entities under the group’s control: Bright Edge, Yellow Turtle, Aston Homes and Grand American Homes. The trio claimed that even though Grand American was dormant at the time, the four businesses combined had 36-171 employees and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monthly payroll and neither was true.
On April 26, 2020, Bright Edge was given a loan of $638,300 and four days later Grand American Homes was given a loan of $594,830.
According to court documents, after receiving the loans the VanScoyks “took various steps to conceal the conspiracy, including attempting to convince non-employees to purport to be employed by Bright Edge or Grand American Homes.”
After the bank began asking questions about the legitimacy of the Grand American Homes loan, court documents indicate Jonathan VanScoyk arranged for the loan proceeds to be returned.
The FBI was seen raiding Aston Homes on Sept. 11, 2020, in Safford.
Austin VanScoyk and Fiedler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Dec. 3, 2020, the same day the criminal complaint was filed against them in federal court.
Jonathan VanScoyk was formally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud on July 12, 2021 and pleaded guilty that same day.
Austin VanScoyk was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $638,000 in restitution last week.
Fiedler received eight months in prison in August and was also ordered to pay $638,000 in restitution.
According to court documents, the restitution amount must be split between Austin VanScoyk and Feidler, but if one of them does not pay for whatever reason, the other will have to pay all of it.