A large crowd gathered Friday night at Thatcher Park to offer their prayers for 4-year-old Maci Reed, who was swept away by flood waters late Thursday night, and for the hundreds of first responders and volunteers who have spent hours searching for her.
featured
Prayers for Maci
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
-
Search for missing 4 year old resumes in Pima
-
Missing Safford man found deceased
-
Pima resident jailed on weapons offense
-
Morenci schools welcome new teachers
-
Child missing after vehicle swept away during storm
-
The Blue School - Former student finds a home, family in one-room school house
-
Two Graham County residents have contracted Delta variant
-
Meet Mr. Garcia: Morenci High School has new AD/assistant principal
-
Search volunteers asked to check in at Town Hall
-
Steps being taken for hot air balloon festival