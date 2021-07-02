Locals are turning to the power of prayer in the hopes of bringing rain to our drought-stricken area.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders are urging their community members to fast and pray on July 4 and the Gila Valley Ministerial Association is creating a Facebook event for the same reason.
Todd Haynie,Thatcher Arizona Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president, said divine help is needed.
“As a faith community, the members of the three Gila Valley stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are petitioning God for relief from this prolonged drought,” said Haynie. “We recognize the need for divine help and we are exercising faith because we know that with God nothing is impossible.”
Members of the Church fast on a routine basis, but the concept is not unique to them, said Jana W. Cherrington, a church representative.
“Many faiths fast to provide spiritual strength and closeness to deity,” said Cherrington. “For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fasting means voluntarily going without food and drink for a certain period, most often 24 hours. Members are encouraged to fast the first Sunday of the month and donate the funds saved to those in need.”
Sherry Brady, president of the Gila Valley Ministerial Association and pastor at the Duncan Methodist Church, is creating an online prayer event on Facebook for July 4. Having the event online is opportune because people can pray on their own schedules, she said.
All the communities of Graham and Greenlee counties are invited to participate in the event, Brady said.
“There’s a scripture in James that says we have not because we ask not,” Brady said.