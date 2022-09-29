Seeing smoke in “them thar hills” in the coming weeks and months will not necessarily be cause for alarm.
Beginning in October, the Coronado National Forest staff, with assistance from local federal agencies and state agencies, will start conducting prescribed burns in the form of pile and broadcast burns across the forest, as weather conditions allow, the U.S. Forest Service said in a release.
Prescribed burns will likely conclude by mid-spring, Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Starr Farrell said.
“Generally, a district will focus on one or two burn units a day,” she said.
The pile burns are the follow-up treatment to small tree thinning, the Forest Service said. These burn piles have been piled by hand or machine. The suite of treatments from thinning, to piling, and now pile burning, help restore healthy and resilient forest conditions by:
• Reducing forest undergrowth and post-harvest slash,
• Providing forage opportunities for game,
• Recycling nutrients back into the soil,
• Promoting the growth of fire-adapted and native vegetation.
Broadcast burns are the final step in large landscape treatment, the Forest Service explained. Within these areas, heavy fuel loads need to be reduced and fire reintroduced as a natural process to restore the ecological balance.
Broadcast burns not only meet the objectives of the pile burn, but they also serve to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that threaten human safety and property.
Currently, preburn work is taking place, Farrell said.
“As we get closer to the dates of ignition, information will be shared on exactly when and where each is planned,” she said.
The release said the burning events will be done with strict adherence to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Smoke Management Plan. Even so, motorists are reminded to use caution when approaching areas of burns. Reduce speed and be alert for the presence of vehicles, personnel, and smoke over the road. More information on smoke and public health is available online at https://azdeq.gov/welcome-adeq.