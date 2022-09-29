Galiuro Wilderness

A view of the Galiuro Wilderness, which is part of the Safford Ranger District.

 

 PHOTO US FOREST SERVICE

Seeing smoke in “them thar hills” in the coming weeks and months will not necessarily be cause for alarm.

Beginning in October, the Coronado National Forest staff, with assistance from local federal agencies and state agencies, will start conducting prescribed burns in the form of pile and broadcast burns across the forest, as weather conditions allow, the U.S. Forest Service said in a release.

