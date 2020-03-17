Turn out for Tuesday's Presidential Preference Election started out incredibly low in Greenlee County. Graham County officials said roughly 30 percent of registered Democrats had voted by early evening.
Greenlee County Elections Director Bianca Figueroa said that, as of Tuesday afternoon, 52 voters or just 1 percent of registered Democrats had come to the county's three polling places.
She said she was unsure what role fear of the coronavirus played.
Around 500 mail-in ballots had been received by the county, Figueroa said.
Graham County's six vote centers also saw low voter turnout.
"It has been really slow," Graham County Elections Director Hannah Duderstadt said Tuesday afternoon.
At one vote center, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford, seven voters showed up during the first two and a half hours.
Duderstadt said fear of the COVID-19 was a factor and the fact the election was only open to Democratic voters.
At St. Rose, poll workers said they were paying extra attention to cleanliness, frequently wiping down surfaces including the pens. Duderstadt said each vote center was being wiped down hourly and after each voter's visit.
Graham County Recorder Wendy John said there are 5,082 registered Democrats in Graham County. By 6 p.m., 233 voters had voted at the polls. Another 1,314 early ballots were accepted by the county.
"So right now it looks like around 30 percent," John said.
John said that since only Democrats could vote Tuesday, she was unsure how those numbers compared to previous elections.
John said election results were expected to be available on Wednesday.