The Pride of Safford Award for January 2021 was awarded to Royce Hunt- Bell.
Royce Hunt-Bell has served her community for years with excellence. In spite of the demands of her professional life as Executive Director of SEACUS and with a growing business of her own, she has given back to Safford and the greater Graham County area as a leader by voluntarily serving on non-profits boards and committees including the United Way of Graham County. Safford Lions Club, Graham County Chamber and Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley (and likely others) all in an effort to make her community better. In those service terms, she not only served as a board member but also in executive leadership rolls as well as taking on additional duties outside the scope of board membership such as leading local nonprofit orgs in Arizona Gives Day fundraising activities, She has also helped with Ladies Night Out events.