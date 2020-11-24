The Pride of Safford Award Committee presented Susan Elsberry with the Pride of Safford Award this past week. Susan Elsberry served as president of the Woman’s Club of Safford from May 2018 through July 2020.
Susan has also been involved with Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful, AmeriCorps, First Things First, Graham County-Safford City Library, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, Gila Watershed Partnership, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, Justserve.org and many other volunteer service organizations.