Mayor Jason Kouts and the Pride of Safford Committee recently awarded Graham County Search and Rescue the Pride of Safford Award. Graham County Search and Rescue began back in 1970 as the Graham County Sheriff's Posse.
Calls may take the squad anywhere in the county, in any weather, at any time. Search and Rescue is a nonprofit, volunteer organization and members specialize in such things as rope rescues, horseback searches, ATV/UTV searches, K-9 searches, helicopter rescues, tracking, radio communications, incident command and hiking.