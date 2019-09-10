SAFFORD — A local man has added a number of felony charges to his record stemming from failure to repair roofs damaged by the hailstorm of 2016.
On Aug. 27, 2019, Eloy Raymond Otero pleaded no contest in Graham County Superior Court to criminal damages, a Class 6 felony; theft, a Class 3 felony; and contracting without a license, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Otero, doing business as Integrity Remodel and Home Service, was paid $11,500 by a 77-year-old Safford homeowner to repair three roofs damaged by the hailstorm that swept through the Gila Valley in October 2016.
An Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigation determined that Otero repaired one of the roofs, but “abandoned the job before starting work on the other two,” according a press release.
Otero was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,634 in restitution to the homeowner, with $5,000 due and paid at the August sentencing hearing. A review hearing is scheduled for Dec/ 10, 2019, at 10 a.m.
It’s not Otero’s only run-in with the law; 16 days before the sentencing, he was booked into Graham County Jail on charges of driving under the influence.
Otero was also booked into the Graham County Jail for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and four outstanding warrants following a March 2017 traffic stop in Safford.
Otero was one of seven people recently sentenced following Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigations. Others sentenced for contracting without a license were located in Waddell, Avondale, Tucson and Lake Havasu City.