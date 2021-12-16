A procession of more than 50 law enforcement vehicles escorted Safford Police Officer Herschel Medlin home on Thursday.
Medlin passed away Tuesday at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, according to a Facebook post from the police department. He was 48. The cause of his death has not been made public.
Medlin joined the Safford Police Department in 2006. Prior to that, he served in the United States Marine Corps, Gila County Sheriff's Department, Globe Police Department, Tolleson Police Department and Graham County Sheriff’s Department. He also was a wildland firefighter.
The procession left Phoenix shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday and arrived in Safford about 11:45 p.m. Along the way it passed dozens of students and community members who gathered along Main Street in Thatcher to give their remembrance.
The police department's Facebook post, which was signed by Chief Glen Orr, described him as a dedicated and caring member of the force.
"Those of us who served with Officer Medlin knew not only his tenacity and love for police work, but also his intelligence and kind-hearted humor," the post read. "Although he could be an intimidating figure, Officer Medlin was a 'Teddy Bear' at heart. His compassion and generosity for all was unmatched."