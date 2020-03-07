THATCHER- For those who have health on their mind, the Produce On Wheels Without Waste (POWWOW) program is a must-have for the Gila Valley.
The monthly POWWOW program is on the first Saturday of each month, and gives the community the opportunity to purchase 70 pounds of produce for $12. The program is located at the Thatcher Home Depot. The Borderlands Produce Rescue organization supplies the produce. AmeriCorps volunteers partnered with the Safford Lions Club to start early Saturday morning to sort, bag, and ready the carrots, cucumbers, and other vegetables for distribution. The last POWWOW event for the spring will be on the first Saturday of June. During the summer, the program is suspended.
“This is fresh produce, healthy produce, which would unfortunately go to waste if we didn’t have this program in our community. All healthy foods,” said Rosa Contreras, who is a Safford Lions Club member as well as the Health Program Coordinator for the Graham County Health Department.
According to www.precisionnutrition.com, the average human ingests three to four pounds of food daily. In exchange for $12, locals can purchase up to 70 pounds of fruits and vegetables from the POWWOW project. According to the USDA, it is recommended to eat 5 to 9 servings of vegetables and fruits a day.