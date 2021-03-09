Safford resident succumbs to COVID-19

A Safford resident has become the 76th Graham County resident to die while battling COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the resident was in the 65 or older age group.
Of the 5,320 residents who have contracted the virus, 573 have been in that age group. The biggest age group has been 20-44; 2,622 of them have caught COVID-19.
Only 223 Graham County residents remain ill.
As of Tuesday, 7,530 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the county and 2,826 residents are fully vaccinated.
Graham County residents 55 years and older can receive the Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 15.
To make an appointment please click the below link on the Graham County website and scroll down to Monday, March 15 calendar to register: