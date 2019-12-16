Project Luke blesses the community

SAFFORD — Friday night at the Manor House Convention Center, the 15th annual Project Luke Christmas Blessing dinner brightened the holidays for some of the Gila Valley’s families in need.
Project Luke, sponsored by New Life City Church, welcomed 200 guests Friday, treating them to dinner, Christmas presents and musical entertainment. Full Christmas stockings were given out, along with sackfuls of wrapped gifts for the children at each table, brought out by volunteer “elves.”
The event takes its name and inspiration from Luke 14:12-14: “Then Jesus said to his host, ‘When you give a luncheon or dinner, do not invite your friends, your brothers or relatives, or your rich neighbors; if you do, they may invite you back and so you will be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed.’ ”
Special guests turned up at Friday’s dinner, including Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus. Children lined up eagerly to visit with Santa by the Christmas tree, and he also stopped by some families’ tables.
Another highlight was the giving of bicycles that wrapped up the event. This year, there was an added gift for the children; brand new bicycle helmets, provided by LifeNet and Tucson Medical Center.
Project Luke received names of families nominated by local social service organizations, churches, schools and the community. The only requirement was that the family be genuinely in need.
“The community has been very generous with financial donations and toys this year,” said New Life City Church Senior Pastor Phil Tutor. “So many people have stepped up and helped, it’s great.”