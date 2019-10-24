SAFFORD - The 15th annual Project Luke Christmas Blessing, which treats financially struggling families to a holiday dinner and gifts, will be held at the Manor House on Friday, Dec. 13, and the event is looking for volunteers.
With Project Luke eight weeks away, volunteers are needed in the following areas: Visiting families, gift shopping, gift wrapping, entertainment, decorating, serving, elves, greeters, hostesses, security, transportation and cleanup. Gift shopping and wrapping dates are to be determined.
If you would like to volunteer, please contact this year’s Project Luke coordinator, Alicia Parra, at 928-965-2102 or Linda Naccarati at 928-200-0066. There are also signup sheets on the bulletin board in the foyer at New Life City Church.