Gila Valley businesses want local shoppers to learn new habits, so they’re incentivizing residents to visit their shops on Fridays this summer.
Anyone who pays a Friday visit over the course of the month to any of the 14 businesses participating in the Gila Valley Hot Summer Fri-YaYs will have the chance to win a $25 gift certificate from each of them.
Each of the participating stores has a sheet visitors can pick up to take around to collect stamps as they visit. The sheets have the store addresses as well as their Friday hours. No purchase is required to get a stamp. The contest will reset at the end of the month, meaning a winner will be picked for July and another for August.
It is not necessary to collect stamps from all 14 businesses to win, but more stamps means more chances to win.
The promotion was created by Tricia Garrett, owner of Copper & Cotton Lifestyle Co., and it began in June with 11 participating businesses.
Manager Harley Overton emphasized that this is not simply a downtown event but encompasses all of Gila Valley. “Meg’s Place in Fort Thomas is participating,” she said, adding that they hope more businesses will join them in August. “It really gets you out and about.”
The deadline for a business to participate in August is July 31, and the preferred means of contact is messaging from the Facebook page of Copper & Cotton Lifestyle Co.
“We want people to shop local," said Jenny Howard, owner of Ginaveve’s, one of the participating businesses. "There are a lot of stores people don’t know about.”
Overton agreed, adding, “This is an opportunity for people to discover that they don’t have to go to Phoenix or Tucson to find what they need.”
Participating businesses in July
Copper & Cotton Lifestyle Co., 526 W. Main St., Safford
Red Oven Pizzeria, 628 W. Main St., Safford
Rustic Barn Bakery, 724 S. Sixth Ave., Safford
Misfits Smoke Shop, 417 W. Main St., Safford
Meg's Place, 15560 W. Highway 70, Fort Thomas
Trinity Body Works & Beard Co., 920 S. First Ave., Safford
Pollock's Western Outfitters, 610 W. Fifth St., Safford
Airborne PG, LLC 3822 S. U.S. 191, Safford
Josie James Co., 923 S. First Ave., Safford
Walking on Sunshine Boutique, 2039 W. Thatcher Blvd., Thatcher
CMI Quick Copy, 420 S. Fifth Ave., Safford
Fancy Pizzeria, 628 S. Eighth Ave., Safford
The Fix Med Spa, 1491 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford
Marcia's Garden Soap Shop, 417 W. Seventh St., Safford
Ginaveve's, 401 W. Main St., Safford
Tiny Bean Coffee Co., 115 E. U.S. Highway 70, Safford