The Gila Valley Hot Summer Fri-YaYs promotion was created by Tricia Garrett, owner of Copper & Cotton Lifestyle Co. It began in June with 11 participating businesses. It has since added three more.

Gila Valley businesses want local shoppers to learn new habits, so they’re incentivizing residents to visit their shops on Fridays this summer.

Anyone who pays a Friday visit over the course of the month to any of the 14 businesses participating in the Gila Valley Hot Summer Fri-YaYs will have the chance to win a $25 gift certificate from each of them. 

