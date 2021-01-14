Safford native David David (far right) was promoted to Colonel in the United States Army at the Pentagon Jan. 8, 2021 by Lieutenant General Andrew Poppas. David was joined by his wife Eryn, and five of the six David children for the event. Lieutenant General Poppas is the Director of the Joint Staff and was previously the commander of the 101st Airborne Division. General Poppas and Colonel David had previously served together in the Bastogne Brigade of the 101st through its 2010 deployment to Afghanistan. Colonel David is currently assigned to the Joint Staff and has been an Army officer for 21 years. He is a 1993 graduate of Safford High School and is the son of Paul and Laura David of Safford.