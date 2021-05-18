Graham County has plans to replace a bridge that’s more than 100 years old come October, but construction could be delayed for months if nesting birds interrupt.
The Fort Thomas River Road bridge, which used to serve as a route to ranch land across the Gila River from Fort Thomas, has been closed for more than a decade. Last year, ADOT agreed to give the county $1 million from the Federal Highway Administration to replace it.
“This bridge has been there since the early 1900s. They don’t even have an estimate of when it was constructed. That is why it’s closed,” said Michael Bryce, Graham County engineer.
Construction on the new bridge, which will be 10 feet wide and low to the ground, is set to begin in October. However, if it takes longer than two months, the project will have to come to a halt for months, Bryce said.
December is when the Southwestern Willow Flycatcher and the Yellow-Billed Cuckoo start nesting in the area.
Both the flycatcher and cuckoo are protected species, Bryce said.
“When you’re using one federal dollar, it is a federal project,” Bryce said. “When the birds are gone, construction goes on, but when they’re back, it needs to quit.”
Mary Anne McLeod, a senior scientist and project manager for Soil and Water Conservation Assistance Environmental Consultants, is an authority on the flycatcher.
The cuckoo is labeled as a threatened species, while the flycatcher is endangered. The flycatchers usually show up to nest in the Gila River in May, leaving in August. The cuckoos arrive in June to leave in late September, she said.
“The Gila River around Safford is one of the strongholds of the flycatcher,” McLeod said. “It is kind of the flycatcher’s last stand. There are also many cuckoos in the area, and they are also very habitat limited in the southwest.”
Nesting time for the flycatcher is vital, she said. On average, flycatchers live less than two years, which means every baby bird counts. Interrupting the nesting period of the flycatcher could result in fewer nests and immediate drops in population.
“Since they live such a short time, each year’s reproductive cycle counts,” she said.
The entire ecological cycle of the river doesn’t depend on the existence of the cuckoo and flycatcher, she said. However, having a diverse bird population for everyone to enjoy should be valued.
One replaced, people will have a much easier time getting around the area, Bryce said. To cross the river and arrive at the same location, motorists have to take a 12-mile detour over the Eden bridge downstream, he said.