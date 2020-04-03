GRAHAM COUNTY — The Arizona Department of Transportation has put together a draft of its new five-year plan and the public now has its chance to weigh in.
According to the agency, the tentative 2021-2025 plan proposes an average of about $310 million per year to preserve Arizona’s highways. Projects proposed in the plan include two in Graham County.
The first is pavement rehabilitation on the nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 191 between State Routes 366 and 266, south of Safford. If adopted in the department’s final five-year plan, the $7.37 million project would start in 2023.
Graham County Supervisor Paul David said it was sorely needed, a case of “fix it or lose it.”
“If you go south of town, between Artesia and the Fort Grant turnoff (Route 266), you’ll see large sections of roadway that are failing,” he said. “The asphalt is raveling and there are large holes. They’ve tried to patch it, but it’s too big for a patch and needs to be repaved.”
The other proposed project is a construction and scour retrofit of the Pitchfork Canyon, or Pitchfork Creek, Bridge on Route 266. Slated to begin in 2022, it has a $700,000 price tag.
Bill Harmon, Safford district engineer with the Arizona Department of Transportation, said the work would protect the bridge from scour damage caused by heavy water flows. It would involve excavating around the bridge foundations, protecting bridge supports and providing scour and rail bank protection.
David said the retrofit would help preserve the Route 266 corridor, which connects to the community of Bonita and the Arizona State Prison at Fort Grant.
A report on the tentative five-year plan can be reviewed and commented on at azdot.gov. The public can also submit feedback through an online form at azdot.gov/tentative5year, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov or by calling (855) 712-8530. Comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.