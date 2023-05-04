park4.JPG

Safford's new park is located on 15 acres near Eighth Avenue and Discovery Park Boulevard.

Safford is moving forward with a 15-acre new park complex, which will be located at Discovery Park Boulevard and Eighth Avenue.

City officials and a representative of the design and engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. held a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss the project and seek public opinion on design elements.

3EF70D5B-91C2-4A3A-863C-DF4EE6F89EA2.jpeg

Landscape architect Rebeca Field of Kimley-Horn addresses the public Tuesday at a community meeting regarding plans for Safford's new park.
6AA7910A-6363-4447-B84D-C32E8E1D59D3.jpeg

Residents review design options Tuesday at a community meeting regarding Safford's new park.

Tags

Load comments