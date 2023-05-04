Safford is moving forward with a 15-acre new park complex, which will be located at Discovery Park Boulevard and Eighth Avenue.
City officials and a representative of the design and engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. held a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss the project and seek public opinion on design elements.
Major amenities proposed for the new park complex include an amphitheater, splash pad, pickleball courts, playground equipment areas and a pinch-less zipline. One proposal for the amphitheater is that it seat up to 500 people and possibly host city events.
Members of the public were asked to vote for the specified amenities and their themes, which included a river, sky island, agricultural and mountain theme. Members of the public proposed a “pioneer” theme as well.
Persons in attendance were provided six stickers to stick on boards that featured the theme and design combinations they preferred. They were allowed to mix and match their choices.
“When we get your ideas, we’ll then take it forward into what’s appropriate for this park and this community,” landscape architect Rebeca Field of Kimley-Horn said. “But what we’re trying to understand is what types of things do you want to see. We have different theming options. We have different options within some of the play components. We’d like to see how you feel about those.”
During her presentation, Field showed the project schedule. A draft master plan is expected by the end of July, followed by a final master plan in mid-September. Completion of 30 percent, 60 percent and 90 percent plans, as well as final submittals, are expected in early 2024. Construction is projected to begin in late spring of 2024.
The 30 percent through 90 percent plans consist of construction drawings. The drawings will feature enough details of the park where Field and her associates will be able to determine pricing and how the complex is going to look. The higher percent of the plan, the higher the design level.
“This is our chance as a community to really start defining what that vision is and what the look of this park can be,” Field said. “How is this park going to exemplify what Safford is and what it means to be a resident and community member here.”
The budget of this project is $2.4 million. That money will come from both city funds and funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“We think it’s a really great opportunity for the community to have a really interesting and different space for a new community park,” Field said.