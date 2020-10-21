A pair of Good Samaritans helped Safford police locate a man suspected of stealing a purse out of a car in broad daylight.
According to a Safford Police Department report, a couple called 911 on Oct. 15 around 11 a.m. to report they'd seen a red-headed man on a bike steal a purse from the front seat of a car parked at the Thriftees as its owner returned her shopping cart.
The couple followed the man as he left the area, but they lost him on Third Avenue between 9th Street and 11th Street.
Officers spotted a man matching the suspect's description running across 1st Avenue near the canal a short time later and caught him.
The couple identified Francisco "Frankie" Rojo as the thief and he was booked into the Graham County Jail on suspicion of burglary, theft, theft of a credit card and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.
According to the report, a detective found the victim's purse by some storage sheds in the 900 block of Third Avenue.